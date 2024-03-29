Wakayna models on new sonic runway with new “Catwalking” single – Listen NOW!

Wakayna the buzzing Afrobeats and Higlhlife artist drops his first single for 2024 titled “Catwalking” and it’s already making waves.

This Afrobeat, Amapiano and Jama infused track is a perfect blend of infectious rhythms and Wakayna’s smooth vocals, promising to keep listeners dancing.



“Catwalking” celebrates self-expression and confidence, urging listeners to embrace their individuality as they strut through life’s catwalk. With catchy hooks and an irresistible beat, this song is destined to become an anthem.

Backed by a team of talented musicians and sound engineers, “Catwalking” boasts a polished sound that seamlessly blends traditional African rhythms with contemporary production techniques. The accompanying dance videos enhances the song’s vibrant energy.



Since its release, “Catwalking” has garnered praise from fans and critics alike, solidifying Wakayna’s status as one of Africa’s most exciting musical talents. With its infectious charm and undeniable groove, “Catwalking” is set to leave a lasting impression on listeners worldwide.



Get ready to hit the dance floor and unleash your inner catwalker with Wakayna’s latest single, “Catwalking,” available now on all major streaming platforms.

