fbpx
Top Stories

Wakayna models on new sonic runway with new “Catwalking” single – Listen NOW!

Jam off to this latest certified banger!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 6 hours agoLast Updated: 28th March 2024
1 minute read
Wakayna models on new sonic runway with new "Catwalking" single - Listen NOW!
Wakayna models on new sonic runway with new "Catwalking" single. Photo Credit: Wakayna /FB

Wakayna the buzzing Afrobeats and Higlhlife artist drops his first single for 2024 titled “Catwalking” and it’s already making waves.

This Afrobeat, Amapiano and Jama infused track is a perfect blend of infectious rhythms and Wakayna’s smooth vocals, promising to keep listeners dancing.

“Catwalking” celebrates self-expression and confidence, urging listeners to embrace their individuality as they strut through life’s catwalk. With catchy hooks and an irresistible beat, this song is destined to become an anthem.

Backed by a team of talented musicians and sound engineers, “Catwalking” boasts a polished sound that seamlessly blends traditional African rhythms with contemporary production techniques. The accompanying dance videos enhances the song’s vibrant energy.

Since its release, “Catwalking” has garnered praise from fans and critics alike, solidifying Wakayna’s status as one of Africa’s most exciting musical talents. With its infectious charm and undeniable groove, “Catwalking” is set to leave a lasting impression on listeners worldwide.

Get ready to hit the dance floor and unleash your inner catwalker with Wakayna’s latest single, “Catwalking,” available now on all major streaming platforms.

Related Articles

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 6 hours agoLast Updated: 28th March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Lyrical Joe faces it off with Amerado in a fierce rap statement over 3Music Awards Best rapper snub!

Lyrical Joe faces it off with Amerado in a fierce rap statement over 3Music Awards Best rapper snub!

28th March 2022
Robert Ghansah serves a refreshing Gospel reggae sound like you've never heard on new jam; JAH

Robert Ghansah serves a refreshing Gospel reggae sound like you’ve never heard on new jam; JAH

16th November 2022
Ginger! Tina Brown Africa teases upcoming single off debut EP this November

Ginger! Tina Brown Africa teases upcoming single off debut EP this November

16th October 2021
Nana Aba Anamoah & Abeiku Santana express disgust at VGMA board for Kofi Kinaata, Fameye snub from AoY category

Nana Aba Anamoah & Abeiku Santana express disappointment at VGMA board for Kofi Kinaata, Fameye snub from AoY category

23rd March 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 12: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown