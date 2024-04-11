Daniel Jeddman readies latest Gospel banger produced by Possigee; Nyame – More HERE

Germany-based Ghanaian Gospel topshot, Daniel Jeddman is poised to unleash his next big project dubbed, Nyame, touched by the renowned producer, Possigee.

From “Woara” which happened to have gone viral on several occasions especially on a video of the Black Stars player, Raphael Dwamena on TikTok with over 1.2 Million views, to “Favour” featuring the sensational MOG Music which is trending on YouTube, Spotify and many more digital music platforms. Jeddman has significance and success when it comes to building the kingdom of God on earth as it is in heaven.

As much as he’s so much deeper in the prophetic ministry, Jeddman is looking forward to releasing another single which aims at surpassing any song he ever made.

He claims the simplicity and depth of “Nyame”, his new upcoming will definitely touch hearts, sooth souls and mend the broken hearted.

By the effective instrumentality of Possigee who mixed and mastered the whole production of “Nyame”, we simply can’t wait to hear the beauty of this song to trend all over the internet.

Posigee is also the producer of “Country Side” by Sarkodie and Black Sherif alongside other popular songs in Ghana and across the globe.

