Luigi Maclean Out With Debut Album “A Thousand Tongues” Accompanied by Inaugural Concert This Sunday – Full Details HERE!

Gospel sensation Luigi Maclean is thrilled to announce the forthcoming release of his debut album, “A Thousand Tongues,” alongside his inaugural concert event.

Both titled “A Thousand Tongues,” the album and concert promise an immersive experience of worship and celebration.

Released on Tuesday, April 9th, “A Thousand Tongues” marks a significant milestone in Luigi Maclean’s musical journey.

With heartfelt vocals and poignant lyrics, the album invites listeners on a profound journey of faith and introspection. Each track, spanning anthems of praise to moments of quiet contemplation, resonates with a spirit of devotion and gratitude.

In tandem with the album launch, Luigi Maclean will host his first-ever concert on Sunday, April 14th, 2024, at Cedar Mountain Chapel Int. (Assemblies of God) in Shiashie.

The concert promises an atmosphere of fervent worship and heartfelt thanksgiving, featuring live performances by Luigi Maclean and esteemed guests Enuonyam, Siisi Baidoo, and Kofi Owusu Peprah.

Expressing his gratitude, Luigi Maclean shares, “I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to share my music and faith with others through this album and concert. It has been a journey filled with grace, and I am profoundly grateful for the support of my listeners.”

The concert will showcase tracks from “A Thousand Tongues” alongside timeless classics, fostering a moment of spiritual connection and reflection for attendees.

For more information about the album and concert, visit luigimaclean.com and follow Luigi Maclean on social media for updates and announcements.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic