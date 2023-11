Lyrics: Designer by Shatta Wale

Oliver Twist, Abena

O girl, I’m wanting more

All of my Rands and cheddar

O baby chop am o

Ebelebe when hold me for knicker

Lalala kibo

Omo I no like lepa

Orobokibo

Suddenly I start to shiver

When I see my baby puti fire o

The way you dey move your body

Omo you got me putting pressure, o

24/7 everyday I go de watch you like a soldier o

And anytime any day I go de give you what you ask fo

Designer, designer

Baby, tell me your designer

Designer, designer o

Baby, what is your designer?

Designer, designer

Baby, tell me your designer

Designer, designer o

A Babylon dem a try

Ah Babylon dem a try but I wiser

O girl your body divine

O girl na you go be my appetizer

All of my guys dem know say

Na me and you fit each other

I remember for the ghetto

When I met you

Suddenly I start to shiver

When I see my baby puti fire o

The way you dey move your body

Ọmọ you got me putting pressure o

24/7 everyday I go de watch you like a soldier o

And anytime any day I go de give you what you ask for

Designer designer

Baby tell me your designer

Designer designer

Baby what is your designer?

Designer designer

Baby tell me your designer

Designer designer

Designer designer

Baby tell me your designer

Designer designer

Baby what is your designer?