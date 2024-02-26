Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2024 Week 8: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #8 February 24th 2023.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Monica by Kuami Eugene
|1
|15
|1
|2.
|The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo
|2
|5
|3
|3.
|Otan by Sarkodie
|1
|11
|2
|4.
|Rent Free by Gyakie
|4
|16
|4
|5.
|Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene
|3
|12
|5
|6.
|Kwaku Ananse by Amerado
|1
|24
|6
|7.
|Real Life by Shatta Wale
|7
|2
|10
|8.
|Overlord by Stonebwoy
|7
|9
|8
|9.
|Zero by Black Sherif & Mabel
|9
|1
|–
|10.
|Mo by Piesie Esther
|1
|21
|9
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.