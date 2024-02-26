fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 8: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 3 hours agoLast Updated: 26th February 2024
Less than a minute
Zero by Black Sherif & Mabel
Zero by Black Sherif & Mabel
Week #8 February 24th 2023.PWL
1.Monica by Kuami Eugene1151
2.The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo253
3.Otan by Sarkodie1112
4.Rent Free by Gyakie4164
5.Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene3125
6.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado1246
7.Real Life by Shatta Wale7210
8.Overlord by Stonebwoy798
9.Zero by Black Sherif & Mabel91
10.Mo by Piesie Esther1219
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 7: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 3 hours agoLast Updated: 26th February 2024
Less than a minute
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

29th October 2018
2023 Week 11: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 11: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

20th March 2023
2021 Week 11: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2021 Week 11: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

22nd March 2021
2021 Week 7: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2021 Week 8: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

1st March 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 8: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown