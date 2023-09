Piesie Esther’s dominance accelerates with upcoming Anthem of Gratitude; MO!

Piesie Esther enacts record-setting collaboration to have ever hit the Gospel space in over 10yrs with “Wayɛ Meyie” All Stars Rendition!

Video Premiere: Wayε Me Yie (Allstars Rendition) by Piesie Esther

7-time 2023 VGMA nominee, Piesie Esther recruits 7 top Gospel acts for “Wayɛ Meyie” All Stars Rendition – a statement or coincidence?

Piesie Esther sweeps 7 VGMA 2023 nominations including overall Artiste of the Year; expresses gratitude to God, fans, CoP & all churches

Piesie Esther entreats emerging Gospel acts not to chase after fame; set to host Adonko Next Level Waye Me Yie concert in Kumasi!

Watch Piesie Esther’s Wayɛ Me Yie 20th Anniversary Concert

Highlights of Piesie Esther’s epic 20th anniversary concert: Money Spraying gala, creative skit, star-studded & sold out AICC

My siblings show massive love to me – Piesie Esther ahead of 20th anniversary concert this Sunday!