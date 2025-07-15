Ad imageAd image
Music

Numa and TSIE announce “Blood In The Water” debut single

A single conversation. A song that crossed a continent. Numa & TSIE debut with “Blood In The Water.”

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Swiss producer Numa and Ghanaian singer-songwriter TSIE release their first joint single, “Blood In The Water,” on July 11, 2025. The track is a genre-blurring reflection on emotional distance, vulnerability, and unspoken affection.

Blood In The Water” pairs warm, atmospheric synths with a slow-burning groove. Numa’s production is minimal yet immersive, giving space for TSIE’s voice to carry the song’s emotional weight. His lyrics explore the fear of emotional exposure in the face of mutual love.

“It’s about the inner wounds that arise when two people love each other yet neither dares to make the first move,” TSIE explains.

Numa. Photo Credit: Numa.
Numa. Photo Credit: Numa.

The single doesn’t feel like a typical collaboration. It plays like a shared internal monologue, intimate, thoughtful, and honest.

“Blood In The Water” is a striking introduction to two artists with distinct voices, united by a shared sensitivity and commitment to truth in music.

TSIE. Photo Credit: TSIE
TSIE. Photo Credit: TSIE
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
DSCVRY: TSIE is Ready to Share All the Gem
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Hunnyboy Hunnyboy & Shatta Wale celebrate success in new ‘Winning’ music video
Next Article Keddi Did It Again: Keddi releases hardcore tune featuring DarkoVibes
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Shatta Wale
New music! Shatta Wale releases ‘African Dancehall’
Music
Skyface SDW
Skyface SDW drops 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) – A late night masterpiece
Music
Mellissa
New video for ‘Catch Me If U Can’ by Mellissa will get you glued
Music
Albert Nii Amartey Armah & Kweku Smoke
Ghana Party in the Park 2025 was a great success – Albert Nii Amartey Armah
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.
Afrobeats is not in an exciting space – Amaarae explains why
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Music engineer Daniel Ayittah
Daniel Ayittah joins 2025 GRAMMY Recording Academy Member Class
News
For the Popping by King Paluta
2025 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Lyrical Joe
Countdown begins: Lyrical Joe releases ‘Road To 5th August 9’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Amerado
‘Pharaoh’ by Amerado urges you to break free from distractions
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music