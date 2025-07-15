Numa and TSIE announce “Blood In The Water” debut single

Swiss producer Numa and Ghanaian singer-songwriter TSIE release their first joint single, “Blood In The Water,” on July 11, 2025. The track is a genre-blurring reflection on emotional distance, vulnerability, and unspoken affection.

“Blood In The Water” pairs warm, atmospheric synths with a slow-burning groove. Numa’s production is minimal yet immersive, giving space for TSIE’s voice to carry the song’s emotional weight. His lyrics explore the fear of emotional exposure in the face of mutual love.

“It’s about the inner wounds that arise when two people love each other yet neither dares to make the first move,” TSIE explains.

Numa. Photo Credit: Numa.

The single doesn’t feel like a typical collaboration. It plays like a shared internal monologue, intimate, thoughtful, and honest.

“Blood In The Water” is a striking introduction to two artists with distinct voices, united by a shared sensitivity and commitment to truth in music.

TSIE. Photo Credit: TSIE