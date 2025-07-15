Hunnyboy & Shatta Wale celebrate success in new ‘Winning’ music video

Winning by Hunnyboy featuring Shatta Wale is a powerful new Afro Dancehall release from Ghana, blending bold rhythms with lyrics that celebrate victory and perseverance.

Performed and written by Hunnyboy alongside Ghanaian Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, the track celebrates resilience, success, and the spirit of rising above the odds.

Produced by the talented Skantybeats, “Winning” delivers a contagious rhythm that fuses Afrobeat grooves with dancehall flair.

The official video, directed by Hexyle Directions, visually captures the essence of triumph with vibrant scenes and energetic performances that bring the track to life.

This release marks another milestone in Ghana’s ever-evolving music scene, showcasing the dynamic synergy between two powerful voices in African music.

Whether you’re on the dancefloor or seeking motivation, “Winning” is the perfect soundtrack to keep you moving.