‘Yimayɛ’: O’Kenneth demands gratitude in new release

Ghanaian rapper O’Kenneth delivers his most vulnerable work yet with the release of Yimayɛ, the lead single from his upcoming album Came Of Age.

On “Yimayɛ”, O’Kenneth reflects on the pain, losses, and sacrifices made throughout his rise—offering a raw and honest portrait of personal struggle.

As the world grows more consumed by screens and validation, he questions the fading presence of loyalty, real connection, and sincere gratitude.

Set over haunting production with his signature drill cadence, the track pushes emotional boundaries while staying grounded in the streets that shaped him. It’s a timely reminder of the human cost behind success.

With Came of Age on the horizon, “Yimayɛ” sets the tone for an introspective and defining chapter in O’Kenneth’s career.

Cover Artwork: Yimayɛ – O’Kenneth