‘Amin’: Enam releases new song for liberation

Afro-soul singer Enam makes a powerful return with her latest single, Amin – a spiritually rooted anthem of affirmation, faith, and resilience.

Known for her captivating vocals and eclectic sound, Enam blends traditional Ewe chants with contemporary Afrobeats and soul influences in this heartfelt release.

With lyrics that express hope, gratitude, and divine guidance, Enam creates a sonic experience that resonates deeply with both spiritual and secular audiences.

The track’s fusion of indigenous rhythms and modern production reflects her signature style, often described as Afro-spiritual.

Following the success of her previous songs like Wuieve and Libation, Amin reaffirms Enam’s place as a unique voice in Ghana’s alternative music scene.

Cover Artwork: Amin – Enam