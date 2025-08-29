Ad imageAd image
Music

Fall in love with the rhythm of ‘Pana’ by Keche

Feel the rhythm of Pana by Keche — a vibrant anthem celebrating love and connection.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian music duo Keche returns with Pana, a vibrant feel-good anthem crafted for lovers, dancers, and dreamers alike.

Blending infectious Afrobeat rhythms with smooth melodies and romantic lyricism, Pana captures the euphoria of love and celebration.

It’s the kind of track that invites you to move, smile, and get lost in the moment. With polished production and Keche’s signature charisma, the song delivers both a sonic escape and a heartfelt message.

Whether you’re dancing under the stars or vibing with someone special, Pana sets the perfect mood. It’s more than a love song — it’s a soundtrack for joy, connection, and freedom of expression.

From its catchy chorus to its uplifting groove, Pana is destined to be a fan favourite on dance floors and playlists across the globe.

Keche proves once again that they know how to make music that moves both body and soul.

Cover Artwork: Pana - Keche
Cover Artwork: Pana – Keche
Ghana Music
New music! Fameye teams up with Medikal for ‘Habit’
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Mophty releases music video for ‘Single’ feat. Kuami Eugene
‘Check N See’: DJ Azonto drops new Amapiano song
‘It Is Finished’: Kofi Kinaata highlights harsh realities in new song
