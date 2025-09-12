Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’

Ghanaian reggae sensation Ras Kuuku delivers romantic gold with “Me And You Tonight,” a captivating lover rocks anthem that showcases his softer side.

Known as the “Ghetto Youth President,” the Accra-born artist trades his usual conscious messaging for pure romantic expression.

This lover rocks song features an irresistibly catchy hook that lingers long after the final note. Through heartfelt vocals, Ras Kuuku sings his admiration for his lady, expressing his desire and dedication with authentic passion.

With lyrics that paint a vivid picture of romance and commitment, the track captures the essence of modern love wrapped in reggae rhythms.

“Me And You Tonight” represents a significant addition to Ras Kuuku’s versatile catalogue, proving his ability to master both conscious reggae and romantic ballads.

Me And You Tonight is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Me And You Tonight on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/ras-kuuku-me-and-you-tonight.

