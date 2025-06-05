Patapaa to take legal action against defamation

One Corner Management, representing Ghanaian musician Patapaa, has released a formal statement expressing deep concern and disappointment over ongoing defamatory remarks made against the artist.

According to manager Abdul M. Abass, both public and private negative commentary has caused significant harm to the Patapaa brand.

The statement serves as a final warning, with management confirming it will now pursue legal action against individuals or entities responsible for defaming the artist.

“We trust in the Almighty Creator, who will continue to uplift and sustain Patapaa’s career, regardless of the negativity surrounding him,” the release stated.

Management further urged the public and fellow creatives to focus on their own talents rather than attempting to undermine others.

Full Press Release

Patapaa Defamation Press Release

The notice closes with sincere gratitude to fans and supporters who continue to stand by Patapaa.

This move reinforces One Corner Management’s firm stance on protecting the artist’s reputation, signalling that defamation of any kind will no longer be tolerated.

