Zlatan begins the year with a banger: ‘Bust Down’ featuring Asake – Listen NOW!

The luminary himself, Zlatan Ibile, has unleashed his inaugural Asake assisted sonic masterpiece of the year, ‘Bust Down’, which is poised to be a chart-dominating sensation.

Zlatan, in a stroke of genius, features electrifying talents of Nigeria’s sensation, Asake. Stream here.

‘Bust Down’ has been created for one purpose: to elevate your mood. It is the kind of song that will make you shake your body gracefully and rhythmically.

Also, the thoughtfulness in the song is striking because it motivates everyone that their heart desires will come into fruition.

Therefore, prepare to be ensnared in the magic that is quintessentially Zlatan and Asake. ‘Bust Down’ is not just a song; it’s an addiction waiting to happen.

Get ready to press that repeat button until your eardrums plead for mercy, because this musical alchemy is designed to be on a perpetual loop of infectious beats.

Connect with Zlatan on social media:

Instagram: zlatan_ibile

Twitter: @Zlatan_Ibile

Facebook: Zlatan Ibile

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic