African Music

Zlatan begins the year with a banger: ‘Bust Down’ featuring Asake – Listen NOW!

Zlatan begins the year with a banger: ‘Bust Down’ featuring Asake - Listen NOW!
Photo Credit: Zlatan

The luminary himself, Zlatan Ibile, has unleashed his inaugural Asake assisted sonic masterpiece of the year, ‘Bust Down’, which is poised to be a chart-dominating sensation.

Zlatan, in a stroke of genius, features electrifying talents of Nigeria’s sensation, Asake. Stream here.

‘Bust Down’ has been created for one purpose: to elevate your mood. It is the kind of song that will make you shake your body gracefully and rhythmically.

Also, the thoughtfulness in the song is striking because it motivates everyone that their heart desires will come into fruition.

Therefore, prepare to be ensnared in the magic that is quintessentially Zlatan and Asake. ‘Bust Down’ is not just a song; it’s an addiction waiting to happen.

Get ready to press that repeat button until your eardrums plead for mercy, because this musical alchemy is designed to be on a perpetual loop of infectious beats.

