fbpx
Events

Piesie Esther unveils line up for Made By Grace concert

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 42 mins ago
Piesie Esther unveils line up for Made By Grace concert
Photo Credit: Piesie Esther

VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year Piesie Esther would host an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring music at the Made By Grace concert 2023.

Launched at the Marriot Hotel last night and with an incredible roster of talented artistes, this event promises to be a spiritual journey like no other.

Set to grace the stage on December 3rd, 2023, at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue, the concert boasts an impressive lineup featuring gospel music’s brightest stars.

Joining Piesie Esther will be Joyce Blessing, Perez Musik, Mavis Asante, Daughters Of Glorious Jesus, Kofi Peprah, Nacee, and Celestine Donkor.

The concert is proudly sponsored by Flora Tissues, bringing an extra layer of grace to this exceptional event.

Be prepared for a night of inspiration, praise, and worship as these talented performers take you on a musical journey like no other.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 42 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Piesie Esther sweeps 7 VGMA 2023 nominations including overall Artiste of the Year; expresses gratitude to God, fans, CoP & all churches

19th March 2023
Piesie Esther entreats emerging Gospel acts not to chase after fame; set to host Adonko Next Level Waye Me Yie concert in Kumasi!

Piesie Esther entreats emerging Gospel acts not to chase after fame; set to host Adonko Next Level Waye Me Yie concert in Kumasi!

29th November 2022
Watch Piesie Esther's Wayɛ Me Yie 20th Anniversary Concert

Watch Piesie Esther’s Wayɛ Me Yie 20th Anniversary Concert

8th November 2022
Highlights of Piesie Esther's epic 20th anniversary concert: Money Spraying gala, creative skit, star-studded & sold out AICC

Highlights of Piesie Esther’s epic 20th anniversary concert: Money Spraying gala, creative skit, star-studded & sold out AICC

7th November 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2023 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker