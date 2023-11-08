Piesie Esther unveils line up for Made By Grace concert

VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year Piesie Esther would host an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring music at the Made By Grace concert 2023.

Launched at the Marriot Hotel last night and with an incredible roster of talented artistes, this event promises to be a spiritual journey like no other.

Set to grace the stage on December 3rd, 2023, at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue, the concert boasts an impressive lineup featuring gospel music’s brightest stars.

Joining Piesie Esther will be Joyce Blessing, Perez Musik, Mavis Asante, Daughters Of Glorious Jesus, Kofi Peprah, Nacee, and Celestine Donkor.

The concert is proudly sponsored by Flora Tissues, bringing an extra layer of grace to this exceptional event.

Be prepared for a night of inspiration, praise, and worship as these talented performers take you on a musical journey like no other.

