How Esther Smith Helped Gospel Musician Cecilia Marfo Rise to Success

Gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo, has narrated how fellow artiste, Esther Smith contributed immensely to her music career at the initial stages of her life.

The rise of every personality has a story about how they were able to maneuver their way through before getting to the limelight in their field of endeavor.

According to her narration, it took Esther Smith’s recommendation to someone who is into music when they had an encounter in London, United Kingdom (UK) for her to be supported in her bid to do music.

She noted that Esther Smith recommended her to Cebes and was later contacted, from there she started to do mainstream music because of her assistance.

In an interview with JoyPrime TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Cecilia Marfo recounted how Esther Smith discovered her as a gospel act.

“When things were not going well for me, I was looking for opportunities,” Cecilia Marfo said. “Esther Smith met someone by the name of Cebes in London. During their encounter, she told Cebes that she has a sister in Ghana and the way she sings shows that she has potential so he should look for her then she mentioned my name to him.”

She continued: “Beforehand, Esther Smith was someone that I admired and I used to visit her when she was in Ghana. She testified about me to Cebes and he also came to look for me. It was God who worked through Esther Smith and I am blessed to be who I am today.”

Meanwhile, Cecilia Marfo who is also a church leader shared her harrowing experience of how her church which used to be populated with over 400 members has diminished to a paltry 40 members.

She attributed the near-collapse state of her church to conflicts with Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, and fellow gospel musician, Diana Asamoah. These issues led to some of her members not attending her church.

