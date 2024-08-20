DJ Clinic: Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Holds Workshop For DJs In Tamale – Full Details HERE!

Providing networking and continued education opportunities for DJs, the 1st edition of the 2024 Ghana DJ Clinic under the theme “Exploring the Business of Entertainment”, was held in Tamale on August 10.

The Ghana DJ Clinic was heavily attended by DJs and other creatives in the northern region, enthusiastic about shaping talents and the general creative space in Ghana.

Powered by Smirnoff, the Ghana DJ Clinic was a precursor event to the 12th annual Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, which champions the welfare of DJs and heavily facilitates development of the culture.

Gladys Osei Owiredu, Marketing PR Manager at Multichoice Ghana, shared insights on ‘The DJ’s brand and corporate affiliation; crafting identity, building alliances’.

“DJs with strong, well-defined brands are more attractive to companies looking for influencers or ambassadors. Brands want to align with DJs whose image and values match their own, and a clear brand makes this alignment easier, she noted.

Mr Aaron Kuwornu, Northern regional Director of the Ghana Library Authority, advised DJs to devote time to reading, hinting “reading is a great tool in building business prospects as a creative”.

Halik Musah, a broadcast journalist and music who has been credited with the promotion of northern music stars including Fancy Gadam, laid emphasis on the need for DJs in the north to work assiduously towards breaking boundaries.

The Ghana DJ Clinic left attendees inspired and ready to take action and doubled as a unique networking hub for creatives who later interacted with the panel members of all the sessions.

The second phase of the Ghana DJ Clinic, preceding this year’s Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, is scheduled for September 7 at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.

DJs from across the capital are eagerly anticipating the knowledge, opportunities, and partnerships that will emerge from this exciting event.

