Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2024 Set for November 9 at the Grand Arena – Full Details HERE!

Ghana’s most anticipated DJ event, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2024, is set to take place on November 9, 2024, at the Grand Arena.

Dubbed as Africa’s Biggest DJ Event, this year’s edition promises to be a thrilling celebration of the incredible talent and creativity within the DJing community.

Under the theme “United by Music”, the event seeks to bring together music lovers, industry professionals, and DJs from across the continent in a night of excitement and recognition.

The 2024 edition is powered by Smirnoff, alongside major sponsors like Guinness Ghana, Korba, CompuGhana, NASCO Electronics, White Beard DJ Store, and media partners Joy FM and YEN.

Attendees can expect a vibrant mix of music, energetic performances, and top-tier entertainment, all leading up to the awards ceremony that honors the finest DJs in the industry. Tickets for the event are available for purchase via 71333*00#.

The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards continues to be a beacon for promoting the craft of DJing in Africa, offering a platform that showcases the best talents while celebrating the power of music to unite people.

Mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable night at the Grand Arena this November!

