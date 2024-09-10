When your Gift Brings you Before Kings! Watch Asantehene Sing the Praises of Kofi Kinaata During a Speech! – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian highlife artist Kofi Kinaata has earned a remarkable recognition from Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association.

In a powerful and thoughtful speech, the Asantehene quoted the musician’s lyrics from the hit song “Susuka”, using the phrase “Obi nya way3” to emphasize the need for Ghanaians to appreciate their country.

The Asantehene, a revered figure in Ghana, used the moment to remind citizens of the blessings and opportunities in Ghana, despite the nation’s challenges.

He urged the audience to reflect on Kofi Kinaata’s profound lyrics, which translate to “someone wishes they were like you”, to highlight how many other countries aspire to be like Ghana.

“I can think of many countries that look up to Ghana and wish they were just like us. Sometimes listen to the wisdom of our musicians and reflect on a piece like Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Obi nya way3’,” said the Asantehene.

His words were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience, acknowledging the importance of the message and Kinaata’s unique role in shaping public consciousness through his music.

The recognition from such a highly esteemed figure underscores the growing influence of Kofi Kinaata’s lyrics, not just in entertainment but also in national discourse. The Asantehene’s commendation highlights how Ghanaian musicians, like Kinaata, use their platforms to convey insightful messages about life, society, and patriotism.

Kofi Kinaata, visibly thrilled by this unexpected praise, took to social media to express his excitement, posting with the caption, “Auntie Ama eeiii… I have made it!! #KofiOOKofi.” His post has since garnered widespread attention, with fellow musicians and fans celebrating this notable acknowledgment from the Asantehene.

This is not the first time Kofi Kinaata has been recognized by prominent figures for his impactful lyrics. He has previously received praise from Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, who openly declared Kinaata as her favorite musician, further validating the depth and reach of his music.

Kofi Kinaata’s ability to blend profound messages with his Highlife rhythms continues to resonate with Ghanaians across various spheres, from ordinary citizens to high-ranking national leaders.

His work, particularly songs like “Susuka”, has solidified his reputation as a socially conscious artist who uses his platform to inspire and provoke thought.

As he continues to receive accolades from both fans and dignitaries, Kofi Kinaata’s influence on Ghanaian society proves that music can be a powerful vehicle for wisdom, reflection, and national pride.

About Kofi Kinaata:

Kofi Kinaata, born Martin King Arthur, is a multi-award-winning Ghanaian highlife musician and songwriter known for his unique lyricism, deep storytelling, and socially conscious themes. His hits like “Susuka” and “Things Fall Apart” have earned him a prominent place in the Ghanaian music industry and beyond.

