Ex GBC DJ, Naa Ayele Ardefio to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Guinness Ghana DJ Awards!

With the 2024 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff season in full swing, the awards board has announced veteran DJ and presenter, Naa Ayele Ardefio, as the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Honoree.

Following the resounding success of last year’s event, Guinness Ghana continues its commitment to celebrating and empowering the vibrant DJ community in Ghana.

Naa Ayeley Ardayfio’s journey began at Ghana’s Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), where she started as a National Service Personnel.

Her passion for music and broadcasting soon led her to discover the art of DJing, becoming one of only three female DJs in Ghana in the 90s.

Her tenure at GBC included hosting ‘Music For You’ on GTV alongside Timothy Quashigah, where her charisma and musical acumen endeared her to audiences nationwide.

“Her impact on the DJing industry and her pioneering role as one of the few female DJs in Ghana make her a fitting recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award,” remarked Mr Kwame Adu Gyamfi, a member of the Board of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.

“Naa Ayeley Ardayfio’s journey from GBC studios to becoming a household name exemplifies resilience and dedication, especially at a period where we are promoting inclusion and diversity in the Disc Jockey business.”

The theme for this year’s event, “United By Music,” underscores the power of music to bring people together, transcending boundaries and fostering a sense of unity.

This theme reflects Guinness Ghana’s dedication to promoting inclusivity and celebrating the diverse talents within the Ghanaian music industry.

Headlined by Guinness Ghana, Ghana’s leading total beverage business, the 2024 event has cemented its status as a cornerstone for the promotion and celebration of music and the art of Disc Jockeying.

Featuring a rich spectrum of performances and celebration, the awards ceremony will be held on November 25, 2024, at the prestigious Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

The 2024 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards is powered by Smirnoff and and also sponsored by Electroland Ghana Limited (EGL), Korba, Franko Trading Enterprise, Compu-Ghana, Ezzy Grab GH, Whatsup TV, Dennis Pizza and the Ghana Library Authority.

ABOUT LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

This special merit award is presented by vote of the Awards Board to DJs who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of music promotion and entertainment.

It honors individuals who have shown resilience, dedication, and a pioneering spirit, serving as an inspiration for future generations of DJs.

