King Promise & Friends Thrill Fans at Nungua Homowo & Peace Concert – Full Details HERE!

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, Legacy Life Entertainment in collaboration with Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse and Nungua Mantse, hosted the much-anticipated Nungua Homowo & Peace Concert.

The event, headlined by the sensational King Promise, drew an enthusiastic crowd to the Nungua Main Road, in front of the Nungua Secondary School, for an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

Starting at 6 PM, the concert lived up to its promise, offering an exhilarating mix of performances by King Promise and his friends. Notable supporting acts included the rising star Olivetheboy, the dynamic duo Darkovibes and DopeNation, among several other talented artists.

Last Night At King Promise Homecity, Nungua, With DarkoVibes, DopeNation & OliveTheBoy.🔥 pic.twitter.com/Uk25utot4t — AccraGuy🇬🇭 (@AccraGuyy) July 28, 2024

The event was a spectacular blend of high-energy performances, vibrant beats, and an atmosphere brimming with excitement and unity.

King Promise, known for his captivating stage presence and hit songs, did not disappoint. His performance was the highlight of the night, captivating the audience with his smooth vocals and engaging performance style.

The crowd sang along to his popular tracks, creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonated throughout Nungua.

The concert also featured impressive performances from Olivetheboy, who continues to make waves in the music scene, and Darkovibes and DopeNation, who brought their unique sounds and high-energy performances to the stage.

Each artist added their flair to the event, making it a diverse and entertaining experience for all attendees.

Sponsored by Ecobank and Hisense, the event was not only a celebration of the Homowo festival but also a call for peace and unity within the community.

. @darkovibes dropped all the bangers last night at the King Promise & Friends concert



Enjoy his performance! #AddMore#AccrasMusicLeader pic.twitter.com/isoIasGZBL — PLUZZ89.9FM (@PLUZZFM) July 28, 2024

The presence of local dignitaries and the collaborative effort between Legacy Life Entertainment and local authorities underscored the importance of community solidarity and cultural celebration.

The Nungua Homowo & Peace Concert was a resounding success, leaving attendees with unforgettable memories and a reinforced sense of community spirit.

As the last notes of the concert faded, the excitement lingered, with fans already looking forward to the next edition of this remarkable event.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic