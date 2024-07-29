fbpx
Events

King Promise & Friends Thrill Fans at Nungua Homowo & Peace Concert – Full Details HERE!

Spectacular Performances by King Promise and Friends at Nungua Concert

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
King Promise & Friends Thrill Fans at Nungua Homowo & Peace Concert - Full Details HERE!
King Promise & Friends Thrill Fans at Nungua Homowo & Peace Concert. Photo Credit: King Promise/X

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, Legacy Life Entertainment in collaboration with Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse and Nungua Mantse, hosted the much-anticipated Nungua Homowo & Peace Concert.

The event, headlined by the sensational King Promise, drew an enthusiastic crowd to the Nungua Main Road, in front of the Nungua Secondary School, for an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

Starting at 6 PM, the concert lived up to its promise, offering an exhilarating mix of performances by King Promise and his friends. Notable supporting acts included the rising star Olivetheboy, the dynamic duo Darkovibes and DopeNation, among several other talented artists.

Related Articles

The event was a spectacular blend of high-energy performances, vibrant beats, and an atmosphere brimming with excitement and unity.

King Promise, known for his captivating stage presence and hit songs, did not disappoint. His performance was the highlight of the night, captivating the audience with his smooth vocals and engaging performance style.

The crowd sang along to his popular tracks, creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonated throughout Nungua.

The concert also featured impressive performances from Olivetheboy, who continues to make waves in the music scene, and Darkovibes and DopeNation, who brought their unique sounds and high-energy performances to the stage.

Each artist added their flair to the event, making it a diverse and entertaining experience for all attendees.

Sponsored by Ecobank and Hisense, the event was not only a celebration of the Homowo festival but also a call for peace and unity within the community.

The presence of local dignitaries and the collaborative effort between Legacy Life Entertainment and local authorities underscored the importance of community solidarity and cultural celebration.

The Nungua Homowo & Peace Concert was a resounding success, leaving attendees with unforgettable memories and a reinforced sense of community spirit.

As the last notes of the concert faded, the excitement lingered, with fans already looking forward to the next edition of this remarkable event.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Okyeame Kwame Credits Daddy Lumba for Reviving His Career, Confirms Being Well Paid for Hit Feature - Full Details HERE!

Okyeame Kwame Credits Daddy Lumba for Reviving His Career, Confirms Being Well Paid for Hit Feature – Full Details HERE!

3 weeks ago
List of Nominees – Ghana Music Awards UK 2022

List of Nominees – Ghana Music Awards UK 2022

1st July 2022
Burnaboy just can't get enough of Black Sherif as he links up with him on facetime!

Burnaboy just can’t get enough of Black Sherif as he links up with him on facetime!

28th September 2021
Asantewaa gets defended by Shatta Wale against all odds; reveals charges for music promotions!

Asantewaa gets defended by Shatta Wale against all odds; reveals charges for music promotions!

23rd June 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 30 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown