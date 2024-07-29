DJ Azonto to go topless on stage if Dr. Bawumia doesn’t give him $10 Million – Full Details HERE!

DJ Azonto has made another bold statement during his recent interview on Movement TV, declaring that he might resort to certain unusual measures if Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia does not fulfill his demand for $10 million.

This dramatic announcement follows DJ Azonto’s earlier demand for compensation after his hit song “Fa No Fom” was used in Dr Bawumia’s political campaigns without his consent.

DJ Azonto has been vocal about the need for proper acknowledgment and compensation for some time now.

If Dr. Bawumia doesn’t give me the $10 million, I will probably go topless on stage one day, DJ Azonto stated emphatically.

Despite the controversy around the $10 million demand on social media, the music industry and the public, DJ Azonto remains firm in his stance.

He insists that his demand is not just about the money but also about love and honor for his art and the never ending journey of property rights in the entertainment industry.

DJ Azonto has a new song out titled “Letter To King Paluta”, stream from below.

