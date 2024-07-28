fbpx
DJ Azonto clocks Heartwarming Collaboration with His Mother on “Letter to King Paluta” – Listen Here NOW!

Promoter Koolic
DJ Azonto clocks Heartwarming Collaboration with His Mother on "Letter to King Paluta". Photo Crredit: DJ Azonto

Fa No Fom hitmaker, DJ Azonto, a prominent Ghanaian singer, has released a new track titled “Letter to King Paluta.”

In a unique and heartwarming twist, DJ Azonto features his mother in this instant hit, produced by Abochi. “Letter to King Paluta” is a testament to DJ Azonto’s versatility and creativity, blending emotional depth with catchy melodies.

This song not only highlights DJ Azonto’s musical prowess but also brings a personal touch by involving his mother, adding a layer of authenticity and warmth. The collaboration with Abochi ensures top-notch production quality, making “Letter to King Paluta” a standout track.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional tune. Enjoy “Letter to King Paluta” by DJ Azonto here: 

