DJ Azonto clocks Heartwarming Collaboration with His Mother on “Letter to King Paluta” – Listen Here NOW!

Fa No Fom hitmaker, DJ Azonto, a prominent Ghanaian singer, has released a new track titled “Letter to King Paluta.”

In a unique and heartwarming twist, DJ Azonto features his mother in this instant hit, produced by Abochi. “Letter to King Paluta” is a testament to DJ Azonto’s versatility and creativity, blending emotional depth with catchy melodies.

This song not only highlights DJ Azonto’s musical prowess but also brings a personal touch by involving his mother, adding a layer of authenticity and warmth. The collaboration with Abochi ensures top-notch production quality, making “Letter to King Paluta” a standout track.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional tune. Enjoy “Letter to King Paluta” by DJ Azonto here:

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic