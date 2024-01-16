fbpx
Okyeame Kwame celebrates 15th Anniversary of his wedding

Okyeame Kwame celebrates 15th Anniversary of his wedding
Photo Credit: Okyeame Kwame

Rapper Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau have joyfully mark their 15th wedding anniversary.

The Oseikrom rapper shared heartfelt reflections on their journey, expressing that falling in love with Annica has been the most beautiful experience.

Describing her as his best friend, Kwame expressed his happiness whenever he sees her and extended his wish for everyone to experience a love like theirs in their adult lives.

