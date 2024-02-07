fbpx
Anticipate Empress Gifty – The Resurrection Effect Concert – this year

Awieyε Pa (Expected End) by Empress Gifty
Photo Credit: Empress Gifty

Get ready for Empress Gifty‘s TREC 24 (The Resurrection Effect Concert) presented by Empress Ministry! It’s on the horizon, so start anticipating.

Stay tuned as Empress Gifty reveals all the details of this upcoming event in the coming weeks.

Don’t miss out on any updates! Turn on post notifications on all of Empress Gifty’s social media platforms.

