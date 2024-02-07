Anticipate Empress Gifty – The Resurrection Effect Concert – this year

Get ready for Empress Gifty‘s TREC 24 (The Resurrection Effect Concert) presented by Empress Ministry! It’s on the horizon, so start anticipating.

Stay tuned as Empress Gifty reveals all the details of this upcoming event in the coming weeks.

Don’t miss out on any updates! Turn on post notifications on all of Empress Gifty’s social media platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic