‘The Teacher’ E.L Admits Delivery Person in USA Story Was a Publicity Stunt!

23 seconds ago
Photo Credit: E.L

Ghanaian rapper, E.L, who recently dropped ‘The Teacher’ EP, has clarified that his narrative about working as a delivery person in the United States was simply a ploy to attract attention and has no basis in truth.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he confessed that all of it was just for the trends which duly yielded positive results for him.

A few months ago, the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, in an interview on 3Music TV, revealed that there was a point in his life when he had to work as a food delivery guy in the US just to keep body and soul going.

He even added that his experience in the United States taught him the importance of humility.

The rapper now says all of that was make-believe and that it never happened.

“Andy let me be very honest with you be my bro that whole thing ebi agenda we dey do. I no for do that thing but it’s one of those things. In the spur of the moment sometimes you get carried away,” he said in Pidgin.

E.L. added that he had intentions of doing something like that but never worked as a delivery guy.

The ‘Bars’ rapper went ahead to apologise for the publicity stunt.

“It was more like an attention grab and I shouldn’t have done it. It was also influenced by some people around me. I was fresh off the flight and I wanted to get something trending and it did trend.”

Elom Adablah better known by his stage name EL, is an award-winning Ghanaian record producer, rapper, and sound engineer.

