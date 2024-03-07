New Music Video ‘Bad Boy’ by Kofi Mante ft. Bisa Kdei – Watch now

Ghanaian musical artist Kofi Mante has officially unveiled the music video for his acclaimed single, “Bad Boy,” in collaboration with the esteemed artist Bisa Kdei, a recipient of several awards.

“Bad Boy,” a musical piece performed by Kofi Mante and Bisa Kdei, both of whom are renowned for their profound lyricism and exceptional vocal abilities, provides a commentary on the vicissitudes of everyday existence and the strategies one must employ to navigate the complexities of life.

Kofi Mante – Bad Boy feat. Bisa Kdei. Photo Credit: YouTube

With its captivating harmonies and compelling rhythm, the composition has established itself as an anthem, securing its inclusion on music playlists both in Ghana and across the globe.

The music video, directed by the illustrious filmmaker Gordon Appiah, adeptly visualizes the narrative of “Bad Boy” through a dramatic and artistically refined lens.

The events depicted in this short film facilitate a deeper comprehension and appreciation of the song’s underlying theme due to its relatability.

Possessing an abundance of untapped potential, Kofi Mante’s “Bad Boy” represents merely the initial offering to the global audience.

Watch the official video for “Bad Boy”

