fbpx
Top Stories

Ticket on sale now for Legends Night with Daddy Lumba in UK

The lineup also features supporting acts such as Daddy Lumba, Essi, Kimilist, Joint 77, First Class Band.

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour agoLast Updated: 19th March 2024
1 minute read
Daddy Lumba Inserts Latest Gospel Highlife Masterpiece: Nya Abotare Na Twen Awurade
Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba

Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK in collaboration with Hunta Production are preparing to host an extraordinary musical spectacle titled ‘Legends Night with Daddy Lumba‘ live in the UK.

This eagerly awaited concert marks the return of Ghanaian music icon Daddy Lumba to the UK stage after a decade-long absence.

Audiences can anticipate an unforgettable evening of music, headlined by the legendary Daddy Lumba, accompanied by other prominent artists including dancehall sensation Samini and highlife legend Kofi Nti.

Related Articles

The lineup also features supporting acts such as Essi, Kimilist, Joint 77, First Class Band, and many more.

The concert will unfold over two shows, with the first show set for Monday, May 6th, at the esteemed Lighthouse Theatre in London. The second show will grace The Hanger in the Midlands on Friday, May 10th.

Tickets for the London show are priced at £50 (standard standing), £60 (Theater Standard seating), £80 (VIP Theater front row seating), and £120 (VVIP front row seating floor seats).

Meanwhile, tickets for the Wolverhampton show are available for £50 (standard standing), £80 (VIP Theater front row seating), and £100 (VVIP front row seating floor seats).

Tickets and reservations for ‘Legends Night with Daddy Lumba’ are currently accessible. Fans are advised to secure their tickets promptly to ensure they don’t miss out on this exceptional event.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour agoLast Updated: 19th March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

20 songs that you need to play on Daddy Lumba's birthday

20 songs that you need to play on Daddy Lumba’s birthday

29th September 2020
A message to my fans! - Daddy Lumba

A message to my fans! – Daddy Lumba

30th September 2021
Daddy Lumba pulls a fast one on Ghanaians with official Christmas banger; Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo

Daddy Lumba pulls a fast one on Ghanaians with official Christmas banger; Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo

23rd December 2022
Fools spew gibberish! - Could Daddy Lumba be hinting at the title of his new Christmas banger or an indirect shot at JayDee?!

Could Daddy Lumba be hinting at the title of his new Christmas banger ?

9th December 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 11: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown