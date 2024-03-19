Ticket on sale now for Legends Night with Daddy Lumba in UK

Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK in collaboration with Hunta Production are preparing to host an extraordinary musical spectacle titled ‘Legends Night with Daddy Lumba‘ live in the UK.

This eagerly awaited concert marks the return of Ghanaian music icon Daddy Lumba to the UK stage after a decade-long absence.

Audiences can anticipate an unforgettable evening of music, headlined by the legendary Daddy Lumba, accompanied by other prominent artists including dancehall sensation Samini and highlife legend Kofi Nti.

The lineup also features supporting acts such as Essi, Kimilist, Joint 77, First Class Band, and many more.

The concert will unfold over two shows, with the first show set for Monday, May 6th, at the esteemed Lighthouse Theatre in London. The second show will grace The Hanger in the Midlands on Friday, May 10th.

Tickets for the London show are priced at £50 (standard standing), £60 (Theater Standard seating), £80 (VIP Theater front row seating), and £120 (VVIP front row seating floor seats).

Meanwhile, tickets for the Wolverhampton show are available for £50 (standard standing), £80 (VIP Theater front row seating), and £100 (VVIP front row seating floor seats).

Tickets and reservations for ‘Legends Night with Daddy Lumba’ are currently accessible. Fans are advised to secure their tickets promptly to ensure they don’t miss out on this exceptional event.

