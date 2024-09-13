fbpx
Catch The Sun! Date set for Tidal Rave Festival 2024

Tidal Rave Festival has redefined youth culture in Ghana.

Catch The Sun! Date set for Tidal Rave Festival 2024
Catch The Sun! Date set for Tidal Rave Festival 2024. Photo Credit: Echo House

Tidal Rave Festival is back for another full day of exciting activities and back-to-back performances from A-list artistes, DJs, and MCs at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Set to be the 11th edition of the festival in Ghana, this year’s event is themed “Catch The Sun.”

This theme reinforces the festival’s action-packed daytime activities, offering Ravers, for the first time, the opportunity to enjoy daytime performances from artists and DJs.

On October 12, the shores of La Palm Royal Beach Hotel will once again transform into a vibrant stage, as the Tidal Rave Festival delivers the ultimate beach experience for Ravers.

It promises to be another memorable occasion when young Ghanaians come together as a diverse community of music lovers, artists, fashion enthusiasts, content creators, and tastemakers to revel in shared beats, indulge in meaningful conversations, and create lasting bonds and a sense of community.

Tidal Rave 2024

For over a decade, the Tidal Rave Festival has redefined youth culture in Ghana and Liberia by moving beyond traditional artist-led events and embracing a broader mix of music, fashion, dance, games, and activities to create an unparalleled experience for Ravers.

EchoHouse Africa, the creators of this platform, has continued to grow the festival each year since its inception, and once again, they are ready to redefine what an African beach experience looks and feels like.

The team is curating an experience that seamlessly blends music, art, dance, fashion, food, games, photography, and several other cultural touchpoints.

In a statement, Awo Somuah, the Events Director of the Tidal Rave Festival, noted that the key innovation for this year’s festival is to curate amazing experiences that will attract most Ravers during the day.

“For the first time ever, we are going to have our talents perform during the day, which will definitely include top-tier artists, dancers, MCs, and DJs. We are asking Ravers to ‘Catch The Sun’ for a reason,” she emphasized.

This year, the Tidal Rave Festival is co-creating several experiences with its brand partners, including the headline sponsor Johnnie Walker, which is curating the Flavour Code.

ABSA is supporting entrepreneurs through the Absa Ignition Market, CloseUp is introducing the Closer Cube, Fanta is bringing the Snack and Play, Coca-Cola is setting up the Coca-Cola Food Village, and Sprite will bring a Content Spot to the festival.

You can buy tickets by dialing *714*20# or by visiting TidalRaveFestival.com.

