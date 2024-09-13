fbpx
Eugy’s gospel journey recognized with Premier Gospel award nominations

Eugy's journey has been met with recognition.

He Called Me by Eugy
Photo Credit: Eugy

Ghanaian-British singer Eugy Official has been making waves in the gospel music scene following a profound spiritual transformation in the summer of 2023.

This life-changing experience led him to dedicate his life to Christ, marking a significant turning point in both his personal life and music career.

Eugy’s journey has been met with recognition, as he has secured his first gospel nominations for Best Newcomer and Best Album at the prestigious 2024 Premier Gospel Awards.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by the celebrated British actor David Gyasi, known for his roles in acclaimed films and series like Interstellar, Cloud Atlas, and Carnival Row.

Watch You Saved Me by Eugy

Before his spiritual awakening, Eugy was best known for his 2016 hit “Dance With Me” featuring Mr. Eazi. Now, he’s using his platform to share his story of faith and his ongoing journey with Jesus through his gospel music.

The Premier Gospel Awards is a highly anticipated event that celebrates the impactful work of gospel artists across the nation.

Eugy’s nominations highlight the transformative power of faith and music, resonating deeply with fans who appreciate the uplifting and inspiring nature of gospel music.

