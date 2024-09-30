Ten Ova Ten! Kwaku Tales Clocks a Perfect Score With Debut Single

Tetepa Music, a renowned label has once again introduced a promising new act to the music scene. Kwaku Tales, a fresh face with a unique musical style, has released his debut single titled “Ten Ova Ten.”

Produced by the talented Peeweezel, “Ten Ova Ten” showcases Kwaku Tales’s impressive vocal range and songwriting abilities. The song’s infectious melody and catchy lyrics are sure to captivate listeners and leave them wanting more.

Tetepa Music is known for producing talented artists like Fameye and many more. As a newcomer to the industry, Kwaku Tales’s debut single is a strong statement of his potential.

His music blends elements of various genres, creating a fresh and original sound. With the support of Tetepa Music, Kwaku Tales is poised to make a significant impact on the Ghanaian music scene.

“Ten Ova Ten” is available on all major streaming platforms. Listeners can expect to hear more from Kwaku Tales in the near future as he continues to develop his musical career and release new music.

