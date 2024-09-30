Amerado Replies Barima Sidney; Opens Up on Creative Choices Behind Collaborations

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has shed light on the reasons behind his decision to decline a recent collaboration request from veteran musician Barima Sidney, emphasizing that creative inspiration plays a crucial role in his musical collaborations.

In an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Amerado revealed that while he appreciated Sidney’s request and loved the song he was sent, he ultimately felt it wasn’t the right fit for him.

“Barima Sidney sent me a song, and I loved it. But when I discussed it with my team, I felt like it wasn’t a song I could really deliver well on,” Amerado explained. “I suggested doing a remix of one of his monster hits, but that didn’t materialize either.”

Amerado, who has worked with big names like Shatta Wale, Sista Afia, and King Paluta, stressed that he values the opportunity to collaborate with a legend like Sidney and expressed his willingness to work together in the future if the right project comes along.

“Who wouldn’t want to work with Sidney? He’s a legend, but for me, it’s about resonating with the song. I believe one day we’ll find a track that I can truly deliver on,” Amerado added.

The rapper also shared how different songs evoke different responses from him, citing a recent collaboration with gospel artist Joyce Blessing. When she sent him her track Overdo for a remix, Amerado said he immediately connected with the song and was inspired to work on it.

This insight into his creative process comes at a time when Amerado is promoting his latest EP, The Gold Coin, which has been making waves in the music scene. Known for his versatility and lyrical prowess, Amerado continues to carve out a unique space in Ghana’s music industry, blending commercial appeal with personal artistry.

With past collaborations like his recent feature on Shatta Wale’s Blessings, Amerado remains a sought-after artist, balancing creative intuition with industry collaboration.

Fans are eagerly anticipating what the future holds, whether it’s a long-awaited team-up with Barima Sidney or more groundbreaking projects from his new EP.

