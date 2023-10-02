fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #39 September 30th 2023.PWL
1.Terminator by King Promise1211
2.Case Remix by Mr Drew ft. Mophty262
3.Aseda by Nacee1243
4.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado435
5.Goodsin by OliveTheBoy1174
6.Bad Boy by Lasmid4116
7.Likor by KiDi ft. Stonebwoy497
8.Victory by Joyce Blessing81
9.Into The Future by Stonebwoy2219
10.Yaya by Black Sherif858
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2023 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 
