Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2023 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #39 September 30th 2023.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Terminator by King Promise
|1
|21
|1
|2.
|Case Remix by Mr Drew ft. Mophty
|2
|6
|2
|3.
|Aseda by Nacee
|1
|24
|3
|4.
|Kwaku Ananse by Amerado
|4
|3
|5
|5.
|Goodsin by OliveTheBoy
|1
|17
|4
|6.
|Bad Boy by Lasmid
|4
|11
|6
|7.
|Likor by KiDi ft. Stonebwoy
|4
|9
|7
|8.
|Victory by Joyce Blessing
|8
|1
|–
|9.
|Into The Future by Stonebwoy
|2
|21
|9
|10.
|Yaya by Black Sherif
|8
|5
|8
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
