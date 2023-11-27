fbpx
2023 Week 47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Kwaku Ananse by Amerado
Week #47 November 25th 2023.PWL
1.Mo by Piesie Esther181
2.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado2113
3.Victory by Joyce Blessing292
4.Monica by Kuami Eugene426
5.Terminator by King Promise1294
6.Aseda by Nacee1325
7.Rent Free by Gyakie738
8.Incoming by Shatta Wale & Tekno657
9.Till We Die by Sarkodie feat. Ruger749
10.Goodsin by OliveTheBoy12510
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2023 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 
