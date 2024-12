Baba Tundey has released the music video for his track Feeling Da Boy, featuring his label boss, Bullet.

The video, directed by Yaw Skyface, is a dynamic visual journey that matches the song’s infectious energy.

Tundey and Bullet’s chemistry is undeniable as they take viewers through a visually captivating narrative, bringing the track’s excitng mood to life.

With Yaw Skyface’s direction, the video complements the song’s upbeat tempo, making it a must-watch for fans.