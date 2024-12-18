fbpx
Larruso, Pappy Kojo and R2Bees - Global Football Festival
Larruso, Pappy Kojo and R2Bees on the bill.Global Football Festival
News

R2Bees, Pappy Kojo, Larruso & More to Ignite the Global Football Festival in Accra

Experience the ultimate fusion of music and sport at the Global Football Festival in Accra this December.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music

Accra is set to come alive this December as the Global Football Festival brings together the best of Ghanaian music and football in a spectacular celebration. This highly anticipated event will feature electrifying performances from some of the nation’s top musical icons, including R2Bees, Pappy Kojo, Larruso, and a lineup of surprise acts.

Taking center stage at the festival on 27th December, these artists will deliver unforgettable live performances, adding rhythm and energy to an event that celebrates the intersection of sports and culture. Known for their chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence, R2Bees, Pappy Kojo, and Larruso coupled with the list of surprise acts promise to make the festival a musical highlight of the year.

What to Expect:

● Live Performances: Show-stopping sets by R2Bees, Pappy Kojo, Larruso, and more.
● Interactive Cultural Experiences: A showcase of Ghanaian food, arts, and crafts alongside the music.
● A Unique Fusion of Music & Sport: A celebration that bridges the worlds of football and entertainment.

Global Football Festival
Global Football Festival

Join thousands of fans and music lovers as Accra transforms into the ultimate destination for world-class performances and cultural celebration. The Global Football Festival promises to deliver an unforgettable experience, where the beats of Ghanaian music meet the unifying spirit of football. Grab your tickets here at HustleSasa or veetickets.com or use *714*53#.

