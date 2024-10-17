R2Bees, AraTheJay & Ghana’s finest stars to shine at the Eat Drink Music Festival 2024

The Eat Drink Music Festival (EDM) has solidified it’s place as an annual favorite for blending food, drinks, and music into a two-day extravaganza packed with fun and entertainment.

This year, festival-goers can look forward to thrilling live performances from some of Ghana’s top musical talents, alongside international acts, making for an unforgettable experience.

Ghanaian heavyweights such as R2Bees, Keche, Kwabena Kwabena, Trigmatic, King Ayisoba, and Adina are set to light up the stage with electrifying performances that will captivate audiences.

Line-Up of Performances for Eat Drink Music Festival 2024

Additionally, the second wave of artist announcements includes rising stars like Kwesi Amewugah, Titi Owusu, OliveTheBoy, AratheJay, Xlimkid, Beeztrap KOTM, and Tsaqa, ensuring a diverse and exciting lineup.

EDM Festival also understands the importance of catering to all ages, offering various games and activities to keep attendees engaged. From interactive experiences to family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Eat Drink Music Festival will take place on October 26th and 27th, 2024, at Ghud Park, near Accra Mall.

