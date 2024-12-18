fbpx
Worlasi. Photo Credit: Worlasi/Instagram
News

Worlasi to Unveil Groundbreaking Album VIMH in 2025

A Journey through Afro-Indigenous Knowledge, Mental Health, and Artistic Freedom.

Ghana Music
Multi-genre and multi-hyphenate musician Worlasi, one of Ghana’s most cutting-edge artists, is set to launch his bold new album project, VIMH (Voices in My Head), in early 2025. Perhaps his deepest and most daring project yet, VIMH lets go of rules and expectations about how his music is supposed to sound, what it is supposed to say, and where it is supposed to be received. Earthy hums, mystic musings, bursts of light, and linguistic layerings fuse Worlasi’s Ewe traditions with his experience as a contemporary artist.

Drawing together digital and ancestral technologies, VIMH will be platformed as an audio-visual curation directly to YouTube, with each single emerging one at a time throughout 2025 while the album evolves organically.

An Evolving Exploration of Sound and Identity

An acronym for Voices in My Head, which also doubles as the pidgin expression “vim,” the project explores mental health, Afro-indigenous knowledge systems, culture and masculinity, and ecological relations through a nexus of rhythm, melody, memory, color, texture, and intonation. Following on the heels of Worlasi’s earlier mental health-themed projects—NUS3 and The.rap.y—VIMH serves as both an art piece and a project of social and psychological reckoning.

“This is me, this is my people, these are my ancestors. I’m letting go of the rules, receiving what is coming to me, and following what I truly want to create,” says Worlasi.

Worlasi

Through VIMH, Worlasi channels his subconscious, learns from intergenerational knowledge-keepers, and translates his literary and liminal content into pulsing vibrations of pixels and sound. The process of making the album is also an intimate and introspective transformation that plays out on the public stage in real-time.

Don’t Miss Worlasi Live on December 29

To celebrate the launch of VIMH, Worlasi will perform live at The Place Beach Bar in Accra on December 29, 2024, giving fans an exclusive opportunity to experience new material from the album along with his signature tracks like “Perfection,” “Jealousy,” and “Mawena.”

An Invitation to Transform Together

In VIMH, Worlasi invites audiences to confront the voices in their heads and discover their most present, powerful, and connected selves. “What have we lost, what remains, and how could we regenerate it from where we stand?

The first single and accompanying video from VIMH will debut in early 2025, marking the beginning of a year-long artistic journey.

Cover Artwork: VIHM - Worlasi
About Worlasi

Worlasi is a multifaceted performing artist from Ghana’s Volta region, known for his exceptional versatility as a rapper, singer, music producer, and songwriter. His music blends soul and hip-hop with rich African flavor, resonating with listeners through inspiring and introspective lyrics. Notable tracks include “Perfection,” “Jealousy,” “Mawena,” “Animate,” and “How Many Times.” Worlasi has performed worldwide and is also a talented painter and the founder of the non-profit organization Giving Shade. His recent album “The.rap.y” and EP “The Angry African” highlight his continuous artistic growth.

