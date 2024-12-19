fbpx
African Music Week
Photo Credit: African Music Week
News

African Music Week launches first African edition in Accra

Explore the program of African Music Week Accra, connecting African artists with global industry players and opportunities.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music

This December, African Music Week (AMW) makes history by launching its first African edition in Accra, Ghana.

A platform renowned for connecting African talent with global markets, AMW Accra aims to redefine the African music landscape and culture.

Set at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Conference Room on December 27, 2024, the event will bring together artists, policymakers, and music professionals from across the globe.

Themed “Bridging Continents Through Music and Culture,” AMW Accra seeks to connect African and diaspora artists with international opportunities and markets.

African Music Week Line Up of Activities

African Music Week
African Music Week

The program will feature:

  • Panel Discussion: Exploring how music tourism can boost Ghana’s music industry.
  • Showcase Performances: Stars like Trigmatic, Bugatti Bonsu, and Feli Nuna alongside international acts.
  • Networking Opportunities: Open sessions and stands connecting artists with investors and executives.

Why Ghana? Why Now?
Ghana’s vibrant music scene and cultural appeal make it an ideal host for AMW.

Tied to the “Year of Return” festivities, the event capitalizes on global interest in Ghana’s creative industries.

AMW Accra promises to be a springboard for Ghanaian artists to access international platforms while fostering cultural exchange.

Event Details
Date: December 27, 2024
Venue: GIPC Conference Room, Accra
Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Join us in shaping the future of African music as we count down to the main African Music Week Festival in 2025.

