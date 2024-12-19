African Music Week launches first African edition in Accra

This December, African Music Week (AMW) makes history by launching its first African edition in Accra, Ghana.

A platform renowned for connecting African talent with global markets, AMW Accra aims to redefine the African music landscape and culture.

Set at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Conference Room on December 27, 2024, the event will bring together artists, policymakers, and music professionals from across the globe.

Themed “Bridging Continents Through Music and Culture,” AMW Accra seeks to connect African and diaspora artists with international opportunities and markets.

African Music Week Line Up of Activities

The program will feature:

Panel Discussion: Exploring how music tourism can boost Ghana’s music industry.

Showcase Performances: Stars like Trigmatic, Bugatti Bonsu, and Feli Nuna alongside international acts.

Networking Opportunities: Open sessions and stands connecting artists with investors and executives.

Why Ghana? Why Now?

Ghana’s vibrant music scene and cultural appeal make it an ideal host for AMW.

Tied to the “Year of Return” festivities, the event capitalizes on global interest in Ghana’s creative industries.

AMW Accra promises to be a springboard for Ghanaian artists to access international platforms while fostering cultural exchange.

Event Details

Date: December 27, 2024

Venue: GIPC Conference Room, Accra

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Join us in shaping the future of African music as we count down to the main African Music Week Festival in 2025.