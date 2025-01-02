African Music Week launches in Accra with big plans for 2025 Festival

The African Music Week (AMW) Accra launch on December 27, 2024, at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), unveiled plans for the festival set to take place from December 15 to 20, 2025.

The event highlighted AMW’s mission to connect Africa’s music industry with global audiences through speeches, panel discussions, and captivating performances.

Opening the event, Yofi Grant, CEO of GIPC, emphasized AMW’s potential to boost Ghana’s music tourism. Julz Ossom, AMW’s founder, outlined its vision to strengthen industry connections across Ghana and Canada, while Ruddy Kwakye, CEO of The Rave Group, discussed how music tourism can drive economic and cultural growth.

Contributions from key figures enriched the launch. Bessa Simons, MUSIGA President, highlighted music tourism as a vital revenue source for artists.

Rex Omar, Chairman of GHAMRO, stressed fair artist compensation and government-backed initiatives like the Black Star project.

Hon. Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister for Tourism, reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to fostering the creative industry.

A panel discussion moderated by Eve explored strategies to make Ghana a music tourism destination, featuring insights from Rocky Dawuni, Edem, and Khadijat El-Alawa.

The evening ended with thrilling performances by artists like Bessa Simons, Feli Nuna, Drupz, and Canada’s Bugatti Bonsu, offering a preview of AMW 2025’s diversity.

The festival, powered by Aim2Impact and supported by GIPC and Beyond the Return, promises to position Ghana as a global hub for music and cultural tourism.