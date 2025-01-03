Celestine Donkor ushers in 2025 with uplifting song, ‘Something New’

Award-winning gospel artiste Celestine Donkor has released the official video for her inspiring new song, Something New.

The song, released at the end of 2024, serves as a heartfelt declaration of hope and transformation, perfectly ushering listeners into 2025 with faith and renewed strength.

Accompanied by vibrant visuals, the video beautifully captures the song’s uplifting message, celebrating God’s power to bring new beginnings.

Something New is now available on all streaming platforms, making it the perfect anthem to start the year with a spirit of gratitude and expectation.