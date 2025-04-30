Ad imageAd image
ERNRuthy releases soul-stirring cover of ‘Crucified’

ERNRuthy delivers an anointed and powerful cover of 'Crucified' during the Generational Worship Session at Pleasant Place Church.

Rising gospel minstrel, ERNRuthy delivers a powerful rendition of Crucified in her latest cover recorded during the Generational Worship Session at Pleasant Place Church. 

This deeply moving performance captures the essence of redemption and sacrifice, drawing worshippers into a moment of heartfelt surrender and reflection.

Produced by renowned gospel producer Mr. Boaz Twumasi, ERNRuthy’s passionate vocals paired with the song’s rich, soul-piercing lyrics bring fresh depth to the message of the cross. “Crucified” is more than a song—it’s a heartfelt declaration of freedom, grace, and the love poured out for humanity through Jesus’ sacrifice.

“Through His crucifixion, we find life, hope, and restoration,” ERNRuthy shares. “This cover is my expression of gratitude for that unending grace, and I pray it draws every listener into a deeper encounter with God’s presence.”

Perfect for worship gatherings, quiet time, and personal devotion, this track is set to become a staple in the hearts of gospel music lovers.

