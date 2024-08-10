fbpx
Worlasi to perform ‘Safia’ live at ‘EKA’ Art Exhibition

"Safia" means "key" in Ewe

Worlasi to perform ‘Safia’ live at ‘EKA’ Art Exhibition
Worlasi to perform ‘Safia’ live at ‘EKA’ Art Exhibition. Photo Credit: Flickartstudios

Worlasi will unveil his new single “Safia” with a live debut performance on August 17 at his art exhibition “EKA (A’line to your Lineage)” at Barn Door Beergarden in Accra.

This event promises to be a unique experience, combining Worlasi’s music with his artistic vision.

The single “Safia,” meaning “key” in Ewe, explores themes of self-discovery and finding hidden resources within ourselves.

Worlasi’s live performance will offer fans an exclusive first listen to the track, showcasing his ability to blend African rhythms with reflective lyrics. 

The art exhibition, running concurrently, will highlight Worlasi’s multi-faceted talents, including his role as a painter and the founder of the non-profit organization Giving Shade.

This special event marks an exciting moment in Worlasi’s career, blending his musical and visual art to celebrate his heritage and creativity.

