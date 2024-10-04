Awesome Lineup At The African Entertainment Awards USA 2024!

The folks behind the African Entertainment Awards USA (AEA/USA) just dropped the list of nominees for their big 10th edition happening in the US on November 9th. From Ghana, we’ve got some superstars in the mix, like Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, King Promise, Gyakie, Piesie Esther, R2Bees and DopeNation.

Since it kicked off in 2015, this awesome initiative has been all about celebrating African entertainment and achievements around the world. It’s all about bringing Africans together, even those in the Caribbean, and pushing for a self-sustaining Africa that’s making waves in social change.

Get ready for this year’s ceremony, where we’ll be shining a spotlight on over 50 awesome categories like music, film, sports, and fashion. Voting for your fave nominees kicked off on September 30 and wraps up on November 2, all happening over at the official awards website (aeausa.net).

Hey! So, this year’s nominations are totally dominated by Afrobeats legends like Davido and Burna Boy—they each snagged six nominations! Right behind them with three nominations each are Tems, Ayra Starr, Yemi Alade, Harmonize, and Diamond Platnumz. How awesome is that?

When it comes to last year’s biggest winners, Diamond Platnumz snagged the Artist of the Year award, while Davido‘s album Timeless grabbed the Album of the Year title. And let’s not forget about Rema with his Selena Gomez collab Calm Down, which totally rocked as the Song of the Year.

Mark your calendars for the big Awards Ceremony happening on Saturday, November 9, 2024. We’ll be hanging out from 7:00 PM to 11:30 PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Newark Airport, located at 128 Frontage Rd, Newark, NJ 07114, USA.

Here’s the complete lineup of music nominees!

Best Male Artist

• Davido

• Diamond Platnumz

• Harmonize

• Burna Boy

• Wizkid

• Olamide

• Rema

• Kizz Daniel

• Black Sherif

• Fally Ipupa

Best Female Artist

• Yemi Alade

• Tiwa Savage

• Simi

• Ayra Starr

• Tems

• Makhadzi

• Tyla

• Nandy

• Aya Nakamura

• Niniola

Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist

• Holy Ten

• Nasty C

• Iba One

• Vector

• MI Abaga

• Blaqbonez

• Magnito

• Odumodublvck

• Stanley Enow

• Kao Denero

Best Duo/Group

• Toofan

• Sauti Sol

• Freetown Collective

• Calema

• Disco Misr

• Mafikizolo

• R2Bees

• DopeNation

• TXC

• Kiff No Beat

Best Collaboration

• ‘Tshwala Bam Remix’ – TitoM, Yuppe and Burna Boy ft. S.N.E

• ‘SENSEMA’ – Rayvanny X Harmonize

• ‘Drift’ – Teejay & Davido

• ‘Hmmm’ – Chris Brown ft. Davido

• ‘Nu Ka Sta Para’ – Neyna x Mc Acondize

• ‘Jump’ – Tyla, Gunna, Skillibeng

• ‘Hit & Run’ – Shenseea ft. Masicka, Di Genius

• ‘I Love You’ – Dadju & Tayc

• ‘Petit Génie’ – Jungeli ft. Imen Es, Alonzo, Abou Debeing & Lossa

• ‘Rollercoaster’ – Burna Boy ft. J Balvin

Best Music Video

• ‘Hypé’ – Aya Nakamura ft. Ayra Starr

• ‘Coup du Marteau’ – Tam Sir ft. Team Paiya, Ste Milano, Renard Barakissa, Tazeboy, PSK

• ‘Tshwala Bam Remix’ – TitoM, Yuppe and Burna Boy ft. S.N.E

• ‘NA MONEY’ – Davido ft. The Cavemen, Angélique Kidjo

• ‘Preto Show’ – Djeguedje ft. Anderson Mário

• ‘Senbide’ – Selamawit Yohannes

• ‘Egwu’ – Chiké & Mohbad

• ‘BENIN BOYS’ – Rema, Shallipopi

• ‘CABARET’ – Manal

• ‘XAARIT’ – Viviane Chidid

Artist of the Year

• Burna Boy

• Davido

• Diamond Platnumz

• Yemi Alade

• Ayra Starr

• Asake

• Rema

• Wizkid

• Adekunle Gold

• Tyla

Best Dancer/Group

• Ghetto Kids

• Fire K Stars

• Badgyal Cassie

• Limpopo Boy

• Sayrahchips

• Petit Afro

• Dance It Out

• Fighter Dance Crew

• Endurance Grand

• Ikorodu Bois

Best DJ

• DJ Siya

• Dope Caesar

• DJ Zinhle

• DJ Neptune

• DJ Kassava

• DJ YKmule

• DJ Shinski

• DJ Demakufu

• Selecta Kerry

• DJ Obi

Best Francophone Male Artist

• Soul Bangs

• Iba One

• Fally Ipupa

• Wally Seck

• Stanley Enow

• ElGrandeToto

• Innoss’B

• Santrinos Raphael

• Didi B

• Dadju

Best Francophone Female Artist/Group

• Manamba Kanté

• Aya Nakamura

• Blanche Bailly

• Lous and the Yakuza

• Maud Elka

• Marwa Loud

• Mariam BA LAGARÉ

• Sona Jobarteh

• Josey

• Safi Diabaté

Best Palop Male Artist

• Mr. Bow

• Lisandro Cuxi

• Landrick

• Calema

• Tony Fika

• Loony Johnson

• CEF Tanzy

• Karem Killer

• Gerilson Insrael

• Classic Nova

Best Palop Female Artist

• Mayra Andrade

• Liloca

• Eneida Marta

• Elida Almeida

• Pérola

• Fattu Djakité

• Soraia Ramos

• Yasmine

• Neyna

• Irina Barros

Best New Artist/Group

• Onesimus

• Okkama

• Pabi Cooper

• Mudra D Viral

• Eli Njuchi

• Jahshii

• Kashif Sankar

• Ntate Stunner

• Pressure Busspipe

• Prince Diallo

Song of the Year

• ‘Komasava Remix’ – Diamond Platnumz x Jason Derulo ft. Khalil Harisson & Chley

• ‘Banga’ – Kes

• ‘Tshwala Bam Remix’ – TitoM, Yuppe and Burna Boy ft. S.N.E

• ‘Holy Ghost’ – Omah Lay

• ‘Hit & Run’ – Shenseea ft. Masicka, Di Genius

• ‘Dalie’ – Kamo Mphela, Khalil Harrison & Tyler ICU ft. Baby S.O.N

• ‘Water’ – Tyla

• ‘Egwu’ – Chiké & Mohbad

• ‘Ogechi Remix’ – BoyPee, Hyce & Brown Joel ft. Davido

• ‘Enaney’ – Veronica Adane

Album of the Year

• Ikigai Vol. 1 – Olamide

• The Year I Turned 21 – Ayra Starr

• Born in the Wild – Tems

• Stubborn – Victony

• Makhelwane – Nkosazana Daughter and Wanitwa Mos

• To Whom It May Concern – Nyashinski

• Kurhula – Kelvin Momo

• Blessings – Eddy Kenzo

• Chiremerera – Jah Prayzah

• Heroes – Kao Denero

Rising Star of the Year

• Eli Njuchi

• Treyzah

• Limbofest

• King Madi

• Blood Civilian

• Kid Volt

• Guchi

• Nana Fofiee

• Yseult onguenet

• Gilyto Semedo

Best Male Artist – Central/West Africa

• Soul Bang’s

• Black Sherif

• Innoss’B

• Skales

• King Promise

• Tonton Pale

• Adekunle Gold

• Santrinos Raphael

• Asake

• Buju Bxn

Best Female Artist – Central/West Africa

• Libianca

• Yemi Alade

• Tems

• Tiwa Savage

• Manamba Kanté

• Ayra Starr

• Mia Guisse

• Sona Jobarteh

• Niniola

• Gyakie

Best Male Artist – East/South/North Africa

• Eddy Kenzo

• Rayvanny

• Marioo

• The Ben

• Harmonize

• Yared Negu

• Tamer Hosny

• Young Stunna

• Jah Prayzah

• Focalistic

Best Female Artist – East/South/North Africa

• Spice Dianna

• Haidy Mousa

• Kiin Jamac

• Hewan Gebrewold

• DJ Uncle Waffles

• Nandy

• Nadia Mukami

• Kenza Mosli

• Mampi

• Feli Nandi

Best Gospel Artist

• Mercy Chinwo

• Tim Godfrey

• Frank Edwards

• Ntokozo Mbambo

• Prosper Ochimana

• Israel Mbonyi

• Minister Mahendere

• Nathaniel Bassey

• Piesie Esther

• Janet Manyowa

Best Reggae / Dancehall Artist

• Shatta Wale

• Ruger

• Patoranking

• Stonebwoy

• Spice

• Shenseea

• Buju Banton

• Popcaan

• Masicka

• Skillbeng

Latino Artist of the Year

• Maluma

• Feid

• Bad Bunny

• Rosalia

• El Alfa

• Jay Wheeler

• Ozuna

• Sabastian Yatra

• Karol G

• Yailin la más viral

