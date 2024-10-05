Camidoh Drops Video for ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ Remix

The remix video for Camidoh’s ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ just dropped! Directed by Camidoh himself, the video’s got some awesome scenes guaranteed to catch the eye of fans and music buffs alike.

This track’s got an all-star lineup with King Paluta, Kelvyn Boy, Medikal, Lyrical Joe, and Beeztrap KOTM. Plus, Coded from 4×4 joins in the fun too.

The mix of unique styles and standout performances from these artists, together with Camidoh’s vibe, takes the song to another level.

‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ deals with heartbreak and letdowns, inspired by Camidoh’s rough patch in a relationship a year ago. He shares how the song is about the ups and downs in love, advising folks to handle heartache with some rational thinking, just like he did.

“I won’t say too much, but it stings losing someone you really loved over some arguments,” he says, making it clear it wasn’t about cheating.

Camidoh also opens up about feeling totally crushed, battling depression, and needing therapy to get through it.

“I had big plans with this person,” he adds.

Watch Nothing Lasts Forever Remix by Camidoh feat. King Paluta, Kelvyn Boy, Medikal, Lyrical Joe, Beeztrap Kotm & Coded (4×4)

Camidoh – NLF [Breakfast] Remix. Credit: YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic