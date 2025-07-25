Ad imageAd image
Music

Amaarae drops sultry new single; ‘Girlie-Pop!’

Amaarae releases "Girlie-Pop!" with a sensual video by Omar Jones. Experience the latest from Ghana's alternative R&B queen ahead of Black Star.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Amaarae has unveiled Girlie-Pop!, the latest single from her highly anticipated upcoming album Black Star, set to follow her acclaimed Fountain Baby project next month.

The track arrives accompanied by a sensual music video expertly directed by Omar Jones, showcasing Amaarae’s distinctive artistic vision.

“Girlie-Pop!” demonstrates Amaarae’s continued evolution as one of Africa’s most innovative artists, blending her signature alternative R&B sound with contemporary production elements.

The collaboration with director Omar Jones creates a visually captivating experience that perfectly complements the track’s sultry atmosphere.

This release builds anticipation for Black Star, positioning it as one of the year’s most awaited African music projects.

Amaarae’s ability to seamlessly merge Ghanaian influences with global sounds continues to establish her as a trailblazer in the international music scene.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New music! Ypee releases ‘Mukui’
Bosom P-Yung unveils music video for ‘Format’
Onn Gospel unites legends and new talent in ‘The Palm Ghana Worship Medley’
Gyakie releases entertaining music video for ‘Unconditional’
Lavida Loca: Sarkodie excels with Lasmid on new song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Kwabena Kwabena. Photo Credit: @247fotography Highlife’s evolution has been fantastic to witness – Kwabena Kwabena
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy TGMA uproar. Credit: Ghana Music.
Perspective on Why TGMA 2019 Should be Forgotten
Culture
Adan Official
Adan Official is out with soul-stirring single ‘Faded Energy’
Music
Highlife artist Kwabena Kwabena
Aso @ 20: Kwabena Kwabena celebrates musical legacy with world tour
News
E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.
“Keep It real” – E.L calls out DopeNation
News
Nii Lewis
New music! Nii Lewis releases ‘Many Years I’ and ‘Many Years II’ EPs
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kwabena Kwabena. Photo Credit: @247fotography
Highlife’s evolution has been fantastic to witness – Kwabena Kwabena
News
Edem Evangelist. Photo Credit: Edem Evangelist/Instagram.
DSCVRY: Edem Evangelist Finds Voice for Faith in Today’s Sound
Discovery
Josplay. Credit: Josplay.
Josplay launches Rise Fund to support independent African artists with $300 Grant
Africa News
Sarkodie, Edem. Credit: Boomplay.
Sarkodie hails Edem’s “The Volta Regime” as one of Ghana’s greatest albums
News
Strongman
Strongman enhances hit song ‘Daily Prayer’ ft. Kwabena Kwabena with new music video
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music

You Might Also Like