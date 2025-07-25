Amaarae drops sultry new single; ‘Girlie-Pop!’

Amaarae has unveiled Girlie-Pop!, the latest single from her highly anticipated upcoming album Black Star, set to follow her acclaimed Fountain Baby project next month.

The track arrives accompanied by a sensual music video expertly directed by Omar Jones, showcasing Amaarae’s distinctive artistic vision.

“Girlie-Pop!” demonstrates Amaarae’s continued evolution as one of Africa’s most innovative artists, blending her signature alternative R&B sound with contemporary production elements.

The collaboration with director Omar Jones creates a visually captivating experience that perfectly complements the track’s sultry atmosphere.

This release builds anticipation for Black Star, positioning it as one of the year’s most awaited African music projects.

Amaarae’s ability to seamlessly merge Ghanaian influences with global sounds continues to establish her as a trailblazer in the international music scene.