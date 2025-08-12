Ad imageAd image
Music

Afro-Rock band, AKRA releases new single “Shege”

AKRA trades the upbeat celebration of city life for a powerful reflection on heartbreak on "Shege".

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian Afro-Rock band AKRA has dropped “Shege”, their second single following their debut “Accra We Dey”. While their first release celebrated the grit and spirit of their home city, Shege takes a more personal turn, delving into the pain of heartbreak.

“Shege is a song born out of one of the most challenging and painful experiences in our existence. It speaks directly to the deep emotional and physical distress of Heartbreak. At its heart, the song is about disappointment and broken trust and it carries with it a personal resonance for some of us” the band said.

“Shege is indescribable really, you just go feel am” Bébé, the band’s guitarist added.

SHEGE: Credit: AKRA.
SHEGE: Credit: AKRA.

AKRA is inspired by the experiences and influences of their home city – Accra, the band seeks to tell the tales of the everyday life and realities they encounter daily through their music with members.

The fellows of the band comprise Joshua Edem Artcher [J_Artcher] – Drums, Barinem Samuel [BsKute] – guitars + vocals, Simon Bowman ‘Jnr’ [Bébé] – guitars and Jonathan Benjamin Opare [Nathan] on Bass.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New Afro/Alternative Rock Band, ‘AKRA’ releases debut single
Video: Accra by Shatta Wale feat. P.Blood, J.Quaye, Blakid, Z. Ranking, Kinjunia, Sanaa, D.Gennah, B.Cray & Shattonzy
Video: Accra by Ayisi & Pure Akan
Black Sherif takes after Medikal as Second Sermon Remix played at 2022 NBA All-Star game
Video: Accra by Medikal
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article O’Kenneth ‘Yimayɛ’ music video by O’Kenneth captures street truth
Next Article Ria Boss New music! ‘The Waiting Room’ by Ria Boss is out now
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Enam
‘Amin’: Enam releases new song for liberation
Music
Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Academy Music Group.
I’m focused on my bigger purpose – Fuse ODG responds
News
Dancehall King Shatta Wale
‘Voice Of The Crown’: Shatta Wale releases new Dancehall EP
Music
Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Cofi Boham for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Cofi Boham/Instagram.
DSCVRY: A Voice of Pentecostal Power – Cofi Boham
Discovery
- Advertisement -

Latest

Artboard of Actors who made music. Credit: Ghana Music.
List of Ghanaian Actors Who Have Made Music
Lists
Violence - Sarkodie
2025 Week 32: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
Praise goes retro in the new music video for ‘Sing’ by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
Music
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Manuel Photography.
Daddy Lumba sees over 2,500% stream surge posthumous – Spotify
News
Tribute to the 8 Fallen Heroes
Nacee pays tribute to victims of helicopter crash with new song
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like

Accra by D-Black
Singles

Audio: Accra by D-Black