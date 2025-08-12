Afro-Rock band, AKRA releases new single “Shege”

Ghanaian Afro-Rock band AKRA has dropped “Shege”, their second single following their debut “Accra We Dey”. While their first release celebrated the grit and spirit of their home city, Shege takes a more personal turn, delving into the pain of heartbreak.

“Shege is a song born out of one of the most challenging and painful experiences in our existence. It speaks directly to the deep emotional and physical distress of Heartbreak. At its heart, the song is about disappointment and broken trust and it carries with it a personal resonance for some of us” the band said.

“Shege is indescribable really, you just go feel am” Bébé, the band’s guitarist added.

SHEGE: Credit: AKRA.

AKRA is inspired by the experiences and influences of their home city – Accra, the band seeks to tell the tales of the everyday life and realities they encounter daily through their music with members.

The fellows of the band comprise Joshua Edem Artcher [J_Artcher] – Drums, Barinem Samuel [BsKute] – guitars + vocals, Simon Bowman ‘Jnr’ [Bébé] – guitars and Jonathan Benjamin Opare [Nathan] on Bass.