‘Set Me Free’: Fad Lan returns stronger than ever

Fad Lan returns with “Set Me Free,” a soulful and emotional comeback track exploring his struggles and growth.

Rising star Fad Lan makes a powerful return with his new single “Set Me Free,” marking the end of his long no-drop drought.

The track sees the rapper at his most vulnerable yet, opening up about the emotional challenges and personal battles he has faced throughout the year.

Produced by the talented Ovation, the song blends soulful instrumentation with Fad Lan’s raw, heartfelt delivery, creating a sound that feels both intimate and cathartic.

Adding to the depth of the release, the cinematic visuals directed by Hakim Sarkcess capture the mood of the song with striking precision.

Each frame reflects the honesty and pain behind Fad Lan’s lyrics, showcasing an artist unafraid to confront his truth.

“Set Me Free” signals a renewed chapter for Fad Lan—one defined by resilience, authenticity, and artistic growth.

