GH Awards (Ghana General Awards): Call for Nominations 2024 – Full Details HERE!

The prestigious GH Awards (Ghana General Awards) under the leadership of renowned entrepreneurs, music executives & producers: Mr. Kwame Mickey, CEO of Kaakyire Music Production; Mr. Ebenezer Agyei, CEO of Ebenezer gospel music and Dr. Debrich Jeremiah Acheampong, CEO of Multi Debrich Group & CEO of OFM Computer World Europe are Celebrating Excellence across All Sectors in Ghana.

The GH Awards, also known as the Ghana General Awards, is once again set to shine the spotlight on extraordinary achievements.

As the nation’s premier awards ceremony, the GH Awards celebrate and reward the outstanding efforts of Ghanaians and other nationals across a diverse range of sectors, both within Ghana and abroad.

From government and politics to the arts, business, and beyond, the GH Awards provide a platform to recognise those who are making a significant impact in their fields.

How To Be Nominated By GH Awards 2024

Eligibility: Any Ghanaian or individual of another nationality who has significantly contributed to any of the sectors mentioned is eligible for nomination.

Nomination Process: Check GH Awards flyers or Call phone number: 243704944 or visit the official GH Awards website: GhAwards.com or GhanaAwards.com and read all required details, including the nominee’s achievements and why they deserve recognition.

Deadline for Nominations: Nominations are open until September 14, 2024, so don’t miss your chance to have your say in who gets celebrated this year.

Voting Process: Make Your Voice Heard

After the nomination period closes, the voting process will begin. This is your opportunity to support your favourite nominees and help them achieve the recognition they deserve. The voting will be conducted through an easy-to-use online platform, ensuring transparency and fairness throughout.

About the GH Awards

According to GhanaSky.com, GH Awards is the home of excellence, a prestigious ceremony dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating the contributions of individuals and organisations that drive progress and inspire change. With a rich history of honouring talents, gifts, trailblazers, innovators, groundbreakers, trendsetters etc.

The GH Awards encompass a wide spectrum of categories including but not limited to:

Government and Politics: Recognising the efforts of public servants, policy makers, and leaders who are shaping the future of Ghana.

Arts and Entertainment: Celebrating the creativity of artists, actors, musicians, and filmmakers who enrich Ghanaian culture and bring it to the global stage.

Management and Leadership: Honouring managers, executive directors, CEOs, and entrepreneurs who are leading their organisations to new heights.

Media and Communication: Acknowledging the contributions of media companies, journalists, and communicators who keep the public informed and engaged.

Fashion and Lifestyle: Applauding designers, fashion icons, and lifestyle influencers who are setting trends and raising the profile of Ghanaian culture worldwide.

Sports: Recognising the achievements of footballers, athletes, and sports personalities who are representing Ghana on national and international platforms.

Health and Education: Celebrating the dedication of medical professionals, educators, and researchers who are improving lives and expanding knowledge.

Kings and Queens: The GH Awards 2024 has officially opened its nominations, inviting entries to celebrate the outstanding contributions of Kings and Queens in Ghana.

This prestigious event aims to recognize the remarkable achievements and leadership of traditional rulers who have significantly impacted their communities and the nation.

The awards will honor Chiefs and Queens for their roles in promoting cultural heritage, community development, education, health, and social welfare.

With nominations now open, individuals and organizations across Ghana are encouraged to nominate deserving traditional leaders whose work embodies excellence, dedication, and a commitment to progress.

By recognizing these influential figures, the GH Awards seeks to elevate their efforts and inspire others to contribute to Ghana’s growth and cultural preservation. The ceremony promises to be a grand celebration of tradition, leadership, and excellence.

Call for Nominations: Be Part of Ghana’s Greatest Honour

This year, the GH Awards is inviting nominations from the public to help identify and celebrate the best of the best.

Whether it is a government official who has demonstrated exceptional service, an artist whose work has inspired, a business leader who has driven growth, or a medical professional who has gone above and beyond, we want to hear from you!

Join Us in Celebrating Excellence

The GH Awards is more than just a ceremony; it is a celebration of the spirit, talent, and drive that define Ghana. It is a moment to reflect on our achievements, celebrate our successes, and inspire future generations to aim higher.

So, nominate the people and organisations who are making a difference. Let’s come together to celebrate those who are putting Ghana on the map and changing the world one achievement at a time.

For more information on how to be nominated, call phone number: +233 243704944 or visit our website at GhAwards.com or GhanaAwards.com and follow us on social media for updates.

Together, let’s make this year’s GH Awards the most memorable one yet!

