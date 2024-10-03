KobbySalm Rallies High School Graduates for successful Ekklesia Rave (Leavers Edition)

The second edition of KobbySalm’s highly anticipated Ekklesia Rave (Leavers Edition) took place recently at Potter’s Family Chapel, drawing a large crowd in a powerful celebration of praise to God.

The event was not only a dynamic praise experience but also served as a momentous occasion to celebrate the successful graduation of high school students who had just completed their exams.

Attendees included students, their proud parents, and young adults from various walks of life. The atmosphere was electric, filled with lively dance ministrations, passionate worship, and an eclectic energy that resonated throughout the gathering.

KobbySalm thrilled the audience with a performance of his highly anticipated single, “Cast Your Burdens” featuring S.O.N Music, marking S.O.N Music’s first-time live performance of the song, which left the crowd in awe.

The night also saw a stellar lineup of performances, including Kofi Karikari, who joined KobbySalm for a live soul-stirring rendition of “Never Forget”. Scott Evans delivered an electrifying set with his Afro-Gospel / Amapiano-infused set, while Neqta impressed with his soothing lyrical prowess.

PO Godson came on with full Gospel Rap lyricism and Minister Paulo elevated the atmosphere of worship with his powerful ministration, and Team Eternity, the hitmakers behind “Defe Defe”, crowned the event with a captivating time of worship, leading everyone into a blissful encounter in God’s presence.

KobbySalm is now set to release his eagerly awaited new single, “Cast Your Burdens”, featuring S.O.N Music, known for the hit track “Darling Jesus”. The song will be available on all digital streaming platforms on 11th October 2024



Don’t miss out—pre-save the track here to be the first to listen when it drops! https://ditto.fm/cast-your-burdens-higher-kobbysalm

